Trellis Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $219.93.

