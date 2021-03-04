Trend Micro Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trend Micro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

TMICY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.35. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

