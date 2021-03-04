TrezarCoin Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,877.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,117.43 or 0.99675344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.80 or 0.00957882 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.63 or 0.00424427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00298247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038021 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 247,586,150 coins and its circulating supply is 235,586,150 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com

