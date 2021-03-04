TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CAO Sells $107,442.39 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRS traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 207,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth about $660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 267.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TriMas by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

