TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Thomas A. Amato Sells 25,023 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TRS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 207,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter worth about $660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriMas by 267.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TriMas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TriMas by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,241 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriMas by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

