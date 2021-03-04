TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Thomas A. Amato Sells 25,023 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TRS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 207,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.
