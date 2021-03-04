TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Robert J. Zalupski Sells 1,074 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 207,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,495. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.