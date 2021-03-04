TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Sells $680,441.28 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $680,441.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 207,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

