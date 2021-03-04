TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $196.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.40 million. TriMas posted sales of $182.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $880.05 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

