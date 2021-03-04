Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $1,236,802.92 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trimble stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,114. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

