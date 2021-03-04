Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Down 5%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $70.37. Approximately 2,174,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,750,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get Trimble alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 209.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 83,845 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Trimble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 51.9% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.