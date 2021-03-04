Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) fell 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.47. 634,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 601,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.