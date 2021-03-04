Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $29.02. 1,678,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 884,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 108,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.