TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 82,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

