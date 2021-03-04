TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Abiomed accounts for 1.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Abiomed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Abiomed by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $10.98 on Thursday, reaching $296.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,179. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.09.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

