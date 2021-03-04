TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.33. 216,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

