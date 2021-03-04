TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 892,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

