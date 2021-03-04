TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 2,017,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

