TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 302,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 962,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

