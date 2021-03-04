TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 53,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,082 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,316. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 84,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

