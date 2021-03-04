TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $14.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $11.28 on Thursday, reaching $2,037.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,789. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,974.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,731.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

