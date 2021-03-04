TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $7.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 866,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,987,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

