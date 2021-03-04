TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.67. 1,286,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

