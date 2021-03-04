TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $13.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.08. 633,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,992,188. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.43. The firm has a market cap of $282.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

