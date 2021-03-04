TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $7.50 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,821,000 after buying an additional 65,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.24. 598,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.15. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

