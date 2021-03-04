TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $96.04. 6,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.88. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $100.25.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.