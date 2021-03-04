TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $1.66 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 775,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,005,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.