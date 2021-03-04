TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,403,023. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $314.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

