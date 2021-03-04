TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 11,261 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $34.34. 1,189,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

