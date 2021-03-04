TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 13,680 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after buying an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 331,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,833. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

