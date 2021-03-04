TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,184.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

