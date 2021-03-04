TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.59 on Thursday, hitting $351.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,965. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $349.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

