TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,678. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

