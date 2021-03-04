TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

HON stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

