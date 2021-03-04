TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,571,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.87. 148,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

