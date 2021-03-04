Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,315. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
