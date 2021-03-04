Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,315. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.