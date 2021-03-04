Tripio Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $804,353.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00766078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00044429 BTC.

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

