Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SOHO opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £430.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.45. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.55 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

