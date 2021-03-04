Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triterras.

TRIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91. Triterras has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

