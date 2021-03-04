Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.94. 4,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

