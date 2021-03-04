Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.25

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 3235833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $945.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,061,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

