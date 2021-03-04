TriumphX Price Reaches $0.45 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00476815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00487462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052069 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

TriumphX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.