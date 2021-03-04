Trollcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $836,059.19 and approximately $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,853.31 or 0.99648164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00089486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

