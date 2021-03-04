TrueDeck Price Up 125.5% Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 125.5% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $219,053.46 and $10,886.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00750959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043470 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.