TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Hits $0.0011

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $290,298.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00770366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044500 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

