TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $290.66 million and approximately $118.05 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00770366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044500 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 290,535,560 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

