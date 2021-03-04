Truist Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $54.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM traded down $13.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 554,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,622. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.