Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upland Software in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,842 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

