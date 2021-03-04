Truist Securiti Comments on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.37.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,650 shares of company stock worth $24,095,678 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

