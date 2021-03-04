Truist Securiti Comments on uniQure’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QURE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. uniQure has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

