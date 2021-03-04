Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

AXSM stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $22,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

